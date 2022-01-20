UrduPoint.com

Over 33, 964 Workers Sent To Abroad From August 2018 To Janaury 17, 2022: OEC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Over 33, 964 workers sent to abroad from August 2018 to Janaury 17, 2022: OEC

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) is an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent over 33, 964 workers to abroad from August 2018 to January 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) is an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent over 33, 964 workers to abroad from August 2018 to January 17, 2022.

An official source told APP here on Thursday said that Pakistan is the sixth most populous country of the world, possesses highly skilled, skilled/semi-skilled and unskilled workforce which can cater world's demand in different skill categories.

He said that it was OEC's mandated to promote overseas employment, facilitate overseas employers in selection of work force and provide competent, reliable and cost-effective human resource from Pakistan for international labour market.

Overseas employment reduces unemployment in the country and it is an important source of foreign earnings/remittance which playing a major role in socio-economic development of the country.

OEC, since its inception has facilitated more than 142,000 professionals in securing overseas employment in different countries.

We at OEC are committed to explore new avenues for exporting manpower and confident to extend our best services, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World January August 2018 Market From Best Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Chinese Military Accuses US Destroyer Ship of Encr ..

Chinese Military Accuses US Destroyer Ship of Encroaching on Xisha Islands Water ..

18 seconds ago
 Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by Jun ..

Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by June 2023

20 seconds ago
 HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

21 seconds ago
 Rs2,819.98 mln GIDC utilized on TAPI, PSGP project ..

Rs2,819.98 mln GIDC utilized on TAPI, PSGP projects

23 seconds ago
 NPO to organize webinar on 'PPIC' on Jan 27

NPO to organize webinar on 'PPIC' on Jan 27

4 minutes ago
 Distt admn recovered 300 fertilizer bags from priv ..

Distt admn recovered 300 fertilizer bags from private godown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.