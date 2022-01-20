Over 33, 964 workers sent to abroad from August 2018 to Janaury 17, 2022: OEC

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) is an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent over 33, 964 workers to abroad from August 2018 to January 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) is an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sent over 33, 964 workers to abroad from August 2018 to January 17, 2022.

An official source told APP here on Thursday said that Pakistan is the sixth most populous country of the world, possesses highly skilled, skilled/semi-skilled and unskilled workforce which can cater world's demand in different skill categories.

He said that it was OEC's mandated to promote overseas employment, facilitate overseas employers in selection of work force and provide competent, reliable and cost-effective human resource from Pakistan for international labour market.

Overseas employment reduces unemployment in the country and it is an important source of foreign earnings/remittance which playing a major role in socio-economic development of the country.

OEC, since its inception has facilitated more than 142,000 professionals in securing overseas employment in different countries.

We at OEC are committed to explore new avenues for exporting manpower and confident to extend our best services, he added.