Over 3.3 lakh children to be given polio vaccine in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :During the five-day national anti-polio campaign in Narowal district, 338,142 children under the age of five years will be vaccinated.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan after inaugurating the campaign in the district.

She said that 1,015 teams would go door-to-door, 81 teams would perform vaccination at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 38 transit and roaming teams would give polio vaccine to children at different places in the district.

The polio campaign will continue till Dec 17.