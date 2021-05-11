UrduPoint.com
Over 3300 Armed Policemen To Be Deployed On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The police have issued foolproof security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr, to provide cover to worshipers and to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) during lockdown to contain the coronavirus, informed police spokesman.

According to plan, more than 3300 armed policemen would be deployed for security purposes. Dolphin Force, police commandos, volunteers, and ladies police will be part of duty.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Yonas has instructed police officials to make sure patrolling in their respective areas on the eve of Chand Rat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also directed to ensure SOPsand implement the government directives regarding lockdown.

He urged the people to stay at home and do not come out unnecessarily as the third wave of the coronavirus was more dangerous.

The CPO advised the tourists to not visit Murree to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said all possible resources would be utilized for the protection of the people, adding that strict action would be taken who were found negligent in performing their duties.

