Over 3.31m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:58 PM

Over 3.310 million (3,310,664) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.310 million (3,310,664) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 2,393,564 citizens had been given the first dose while 864,745 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,768 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,587 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 452,889 first doses and 301,926 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8a.m. to 8p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

