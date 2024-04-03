Over 33,500 overloaded vehicles fined through new system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Axle Load Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Transport & Masstransit Department, fined over 33,500 overloaded vehicles and registered more than 1,800 overloaded vehicles through forks. At the same time, more than 47,000 trips were registered through the said system.

This was informed during a progress review meeting held at the PITB office on Wednesday. In this regard, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf said that Axle Load Management regime will also aid in revenue generation for the government, preserving of the infrastructural assets by increasing life of roads and reducing maintenance cost. Overall, it aims at enhancing the road safety of travelers by restricting overloaded vehicles on roads and ensure transparency in freight forwarding for government departments.