Over 338,142 Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 338,142 children will be vaccinated against polio during the five-day campaign, which is starting from Sept 20 in the district.

While presiding over a meeting on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nabila Irfan said the training of polio workers was under way to make the campaign successful.

She said that complete eradication of polio was the first priority of the government, and Narowal district was completely free from polio, but still every round of polio vaccine was important.

She said that all segments of society must play their role in eradicating polio.

CEO Health Dr.

Khalid Javed and briefed the DC that the polio campaign in Narowal district would continue from 20th to 24th of September, for which anti-polio teams had been formed including 896 mobile, 81 static and 38 transit teams, and 175 area in-charges had been appointed for these teams.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Ayesha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioners Usman Sikandar, Zainul Abidin, Mohammad Arshad, CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, DHO Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq, Deputy DHO Dr. Khalid Mahmood, WHO Representative Dr. Saman Bhatti, Religious Scholar Peer Tabassum Bashir Owaisi, District Population Officer Sajjad Ahmad Chaudhry and others.

