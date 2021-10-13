UrduPoint.com

Over 34 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:34 PM

Over 34 Kanal state land retrieved

The district administration retrieved state land worth Rs 9.3 million measuring 34 Kanal and 7 marlas from the land grabbers here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved state land worth Rs 9.3 million measuring 34 Kanal and 7 marlas from the land grabbers here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) office said that a special team launched an operation in Mouza Gangawala, tehsil Rawalpindi and retrieved 28 Kanal and 7 marla state land worth Rs 58,00,000 from the land grabbers.

Meanwhile AC Kalar Syeda while taking action against the land grabbers retrieved 6 Kanal land of Evacuee Trust worth Rs 35,00,000.

The land was repossessed in the area of Mouza Balakhar, tehsil Kalar Syeda on the special directives of DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali From Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

21 minutes ago
 40 beggars caught in faisalabad

40 beggars caught in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 RDA to take action against air, environmental poll ..

RDA to take action against air, environmental polluters

1 minute ago
 Japan to Consider Steps to Improve Missile Defense ..

Japan to Consider Steps to Improve Missile Defense - Prime Minister Fumio Kishid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.