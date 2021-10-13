Over 34 Kanal state land retrieved

The district administration retrieved state land worth Rs 9.3 million measuring 34 Kanal and 7 marlas from the land grabbers here on Wednesday

A spokesman of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) office said that a special team launched an operation in Mouza Gangawala, tehsil Rawalpindi and retrieved 28 Kanal and 7 marla state land worth Rs 58,00,000 from the land grabbers.

Meanwhile AC Kalar Syeda while taking action against the land grabbers retrieved 6 Kanal land of Evacuee Trust worth Rs 35,00,000.

The land was repossessed in the area of Mouza Balakhar, tehsil Kalar Syeda on the special directives of DC Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali.

