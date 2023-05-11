Over 34,000 complaints received on PM Portal addressed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Sialkot Asma Khalil said on Thursday that 34,511 public complaints about the government departments, received on the Prime Minister's Complaint Cell (Portal) during the past month, had been addressed.

She said that 59 complaints were under process, which would be resolved soon.

The assistant commissioner was addressing the monthly meeting, held at the DC office committee room regarding review of the Prime Minister's Complaints Cell (Portal) performance.

Asma Khalil said that positive feedback had been recorded from 8,298 users/ complainants about redress of complaints. She directed the officers concerned attending the meeting to post the documentary and photo evidence on the portal after resolving the complaints, so that citizens might give positive feedback.

She said that uploading complaints on the Prime Minister's Portal should be resolved without any delay. She warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.