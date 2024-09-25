Over 34,000 Tickets Issued To Traffic Rules Violators
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its crackdown against traffic rules violators, issuing more than 24,000 tickets for not fastening seat belts and 10,000 for using mobile phones while driving during the ongoing year.
According to an (ITP) statement, a special campaign is underway to monitor violations, with various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk conducting operations on the main roads and boulevards of the city to take stern action against violators.
He said special measures are being implemented to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city, and citizens are urged to follow traffic rules to maintain a smooth flow of traffic.
Additionally, Islamabad Police personnel have been directed to enforce traffic regulations without regard to status or rank and to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing tickets to road users, he said.
Furthermore, Islamabad Police is ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rule violators. The force emphasizes that issuing traffic violation tickets is not merely punitive; the goal is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and protect the lives of the citizens, he added.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Symposium on Today's Challenges and Responsibilities of Youth held at GCWUS18 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in explosive materials case18 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Russian envoy discuss regional, international issues18 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court18 minutes ago
-
AJK PM seeks lawyers' role to apprise masses of the true meaning of civil liberties28 minutes ago
-
Mazari chairs meeting of IPC department Sindh28 minutes ago
-
Govt takes steps to promote pharma sector38 minutes ago
-
AJK delegation calls on Minister Amir Muqam38 minutes ago
-
AJK PM calls for media's positive role projecting true image of society38 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges38 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal coal-fired power plant exceeds annual capacity test expectations48 minutes ago
-
Women’s role imperative for national progress, prosperity: Governor Punjab48 minutes ago