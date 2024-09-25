Over 34,000 tickets issued to traffic rules violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its crackdown against traffic rules violators, issuing more than 24,000 tickets for not fastening seat belts and 10,000 for using mobile phones while driving during the ongoing year.

According to an (ITP) statement, a special campaign is underway to monitor violations, with various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk conducting operations on the main roads and boulevards of the city to take stern action against violators.

He said special measures are being implemented to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city, and citizens are urged to follow traffic rules to maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

Additionally, Islamabad Police personnel have been directed to enforce traffic regulations without regard to status or rank and to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing tickets to road users, he said.

Furthermore, Islamabad Police is ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rule violators. The force emphasizes that issuing traffic violation tickets is not merely punitive; the goal is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and protect the lives of the citizens, he added.