Over 344,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 344,881 pilgrims from several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform this year's Hajj, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics showed on Friday.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah showed that 278,751 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration center received 49,806 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims are top residents of Madinah with 12,411, followed by Pakistanis with 8,229, Indians with 6,595, Iranians with 6,433, and Nigerians with 6,320.

Statistics showed that 265,130 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday totaled 79,451 pilgrims from various nationalities.