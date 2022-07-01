UrduPoint.com

Over 344,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah Till Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Over 344,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah till Friday

A total of 344,881 pilgrims from several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform this year's Hajj, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics showed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 344,881 pilgrims from several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform this year's Hajj, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics showed on Friday.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah showed that 278,751 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration center received 49,806 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims are top residents of Madinah with 12,411, followed by Pakistanis with 8,229, Indians with 6,595, Iranians with 6,433, and Nigerians with 6,320.

Statistics showed that 265,130 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday totaled 79,451 pilgrims from various nationalities.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Border From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

2 seconds ago
 Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from ..

Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from old woman

1 minute ago
 21 new cases of corona reported in KP

21 new cases of corona reported in KP

1 minute ago
 Man arrested for killing his father

Man arrested for killing his father

2 minutes ago
 Five held for possessing illegal arms

Five held for possessing illegal arms

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses displeasure on worst situat ..

Commissioner expresses displeasure on worst situation of sanitation, sewerage

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.