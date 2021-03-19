UrduPoint.com
Over 345,034 Students To Participate In Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Exams

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Over 345,034 students to participate in Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 345,034 male and female seminary students would participate in Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan's examinations set to commence on Saturday (March 20).

According to spokesman of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, the middle to MA level examinations would be continued simultaneously across the country till March 25, 2021. Some 2,354 examination centres have already been established across the country while 16,081 teachers and examination staff would perform the duties of invigilators.

He said the number of male and female students have registered nine percent increase this year as comparing to last year.

The imparting of education was continued in across country seminaries despite covid-19 pandemic spread threats. The number of examination centres and invigilators had been enhanced following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for prevention of COVID-19.

It merits mentioning here that the examinations of over 74,605 students of Hifz had already been culminated this week.

Wafaq-ul-Madaris Alarabia Pakistan President Dr Abdul Razzaq Sikandar and General Secretary Muhammasd Hanif Jalandheri expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of the examinations.

