Over 3.45m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3,450,980 (over 3.45 million) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 2,467,425 citizens had been given the first dose while 930,980 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,785 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,790 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 354,123 first doses and 236,082 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people, the centers have been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.