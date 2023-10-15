Open Menu

Over 34634m Tax Collected In Three Months: DG Excise

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Director General, Excise and Taxation Sindh, Aurangzeb Panhwar while releasing the details of tax collection, said that a total of Rs 34634.191 million tax was collected till September.

He said that the tax collection details were for the current financial year from July 2023 to September 2023.

Aurangzeb Panhwar said that Rs. 2531.229 million tax was collected in terms of motor vehicle, Rs. 30126.891 million in terms of infrastructure cess, Rs.230.661 million in terms of professional tax and Rs. 19.876 million rupees in terms of cotton fee.

He said that that Rs. 21.720 million tax was collected in terms of entertainment duty while the remaining amount was collected in terms of other taxes.

