UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 35 Cops To Perform Duties For Smooth Traffic Flow In Blue Area

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:33 PM

Over 35 cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Blue Area

More than 35 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been assigned duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Blue Area during day timings, which is considered as the hub of commercial activities in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :More than 35 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been assigned duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Blue Area during day timings, which is considered as the hub of commercial activities in the Federal capital.

Traffic congestion and encroachments have become routine there and absence of cops to maintain traffic flow in various localities of this business hub further add miseries of road users.

In recent past, ITP kicked off campaign to ease traffic chaos in Blue Area and sessions led by SSP (Traffic) were arranged with business community to chalk out plan for smooth traffic flow there.

It has been agreed to enhance the strength of policemen there to control traffic with cooperation of business community. More than 35 ITP personnel would be deputed there to monitor traffic flow and respond quickly in case of any traffic jam there, a police source told APP on Tuesday.

He said that area for parking vehicles was constantly shrinking under pressure from the rising number of cars and bikes. Parking is a major traffic problem, especially around commercial areas including Blue Area and extra deployment of policemen would definitely help to resolve this issue.

Police source said that it was a fact that due to non-availability of proper parking, lots of vehicles ware being parked along sides of Blue Area. ITP is trying best to maintain road discipline and extra deployment has been decided to manage traffic there.

He said that present strength of policemen was 16 to control traffic in this area which works in two shifts. However, it would be enhanced up to 35. Police source said that patrolling would be also ensured along with deployment to resolve traffic related issues there.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Vehicles Road Traffic Hub From Best

Recent Stories

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

13 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

21 minutes ago

France's Le Maire Says US Proposed Sanctions on Pa ..

3 minutes ago

EU-Ukraine-Russia Gas Talks Possible Thursday If C ..

3 minutes ago

Russian-Danish Intergovernmental Council Meeting t ..

3 minutes ago

Danish Foreign Minister Expected to Visit Moscow i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.