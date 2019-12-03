Over 35 cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Blue Area

More than 35 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been assigned duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Blue Area during day timings, which is considered as the hub of commercial activities in the federal capital

Traffic congestion and encroachments have become routine there and absence of cops to maintain traffic flow in various localities of this business hub further add miseries of road users.

In recent past, ITP kicked off campaign to ease traffic chaos in Blue Area and sessions led by SSP (Traffic) were arranged with business community to chalk out plan for smooth traffic flow there.

It has been agreed to enhance the strength of policemen there to control traffic with cooperation of business community. More than 35 ITP personnel would be deputed there to monitor traffic flow and respond quickly in case of any traffic jam there, a police source told APP on Tuesday.

He said that area for parking vehicles was constantly shrinking under pressure from the rising number of cars and bikes. Parking is a major traffic problem, especially around commercial areas including Blue Area and extra deployment of policemen would definitely help to resolve this issue.

Police source said that it was a fact that due to non-availability of proper parking, lots of vehicles ware being parked along sides of Blue Area. ITP is trying best to maintain road discipline and extra deployment has been decided to manage traffic there.

He said that present strength of policemen was 16 to control traffic in this area which works in two shifts. However, it would be enhanced up to 35. Police source said that patrolling would be also ensured along with deployment to resolve traffic related issues there.

