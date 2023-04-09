Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Over 35 Fraudsters Booked For Misappropriating Govt Flour

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Over 35 fraudsters booked for misappropriating govt flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration has initiated strict monitoring against swindler mafia at the flour sale points and got registered cases against over 35 cheaters who found involved in misappropriation of government flour during last ten days.

The ten people involved in swindling were arrested from various flour centers while receipts and identity cards were recovered.

The accused were found involved in embezzlement of government flour by making fake and tampered receipts.

Lohari Gate police station registered case and started the legal action.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that over 40 people involved in embezzlement of flour have been arrested from the centers so far.

The fake identity cards and swindling cases were registered against the accused and recovery was also made.

Mr Umer said that the double checking of receipts has been devised at all the centers.

The action would continue against the fraudsters as each flour bag of government flour was right of deserving people.

Related Topics

Police Station Sale All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

2 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.