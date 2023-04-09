Over 35 fraudsters booked for misappropriating govt flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration has initiated strict monitoring against swindler mafia at the flour sale points and got registered cases against over 35 cheaters who found involved in misappropriation of government flour during last ten days.

The ten people involved in swindling were arrested from various flour centers while receipts and identity cards were recovered.

The accused were found involved in embezzlement of government flour by making fake and tampered receipts.

Lohari Gate police station registered case and started the legal action.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that over 40 people involved in embezzlement of flour have been arrested from the centers so far.

The fake identity cards and swindling cases were registered against the accused and recovery was also made.

Mr Umer said that the double checking of receipts has been devised at all the centers.

The action would continue against the fraudsters as each flour bag of government flour was right of deserving people.