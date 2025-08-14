- Home
- Pakistan
- Over 350 ITP personnel, ‘Sky Eyes’ monitoring to ensure smooth traffic flow on Independence Day
Over 350 ITP Personnel, ‘Sky Eyes’ Monitoring To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 02:07 AM
More than 350 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), supported by drone monitoring under the “Sky Eyes” initiative, will be deployed on all major roads and at popular recreational spots across the federal capital during Independence Day celebrations to ensure smooth traffic flow and public facilitation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) More than 350 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), supported by drone monitoring under the “Sky Eyes” initiative, will be deployed on all major roads and at popular recreational spots across the Federal capital during Independence Day celebrations to ensure smooth traffic flow and public facilitation.
An ITP spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that special measures have been taken to manage traffic and maintain order in the city. He said strict action will be taken against violations of traffic laws, including one-wheeling, rash driving, and harassment of families. Cases will also be registered against offenders involved in such activities.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said the federal capital’s parks have been declared family-only zones for the occasion, and a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against traffic law violators.
He added that traffic officers will remain committed to ensuring a smooth traffic flow throughout the celebrations.
Parents have been urged to keep their children away from life-threatening stunts. Citizens have been advised to avoid one-wheeling, rash driving, removing silencers, or zigzag riding, as strict legal action will also be taken against the parents of minors involved in such violations.
The CTO emphasised that celebrating Independence Day is every citizen’s right, but no one should cause inconvenience to others. He urged visitors to recreational spots to respect families and directed on-duty traffic personnel to work with dedication to provide maximum facilities to the public.
Citizens have been advised to avoid parking vehicles on main roads, to use designated parking areas, and to cooperate with traffic officers. For any complaints, they can contact the ITP helpline at 1915./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs
UN warns of risk of complete erasure of Afghan women from public life
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests1 hour ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 21 street criminals, seize weapons and drugs55 seconds ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi27 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day27 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..33 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day27 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED1 hour ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University1 hour ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day1 hour ago