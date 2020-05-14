UrduPoint.com
Over 350 Profiteers Fined In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices fined over 350 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices fined over 350 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr. Khatu Mal on Thursday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned over 350 shopkeepers, vendors and imposed fines of around Rs. 500,000/-.

He said that around 2350 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Division alone, as many as 74 profiteers were challaned and fine with over Rs. ,235,000/- while 280 profiteers from other districts of the province were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs. 265,000/-.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.

