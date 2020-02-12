Over 350 stray dogs killed in campaign : Administrator

Administrator Quetta Tariq Javed Mengal has said more than 350 stray dogs have been killed in respective areas of provincial capital during ongoing drive which was started from February 5, in order to save citizens from stray dogs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Administrator Quetta Tariq Javed Mengal has said more than 350 stray dogs have been killed in respective areas of provincial capital during ongoing drive which was started from February 5, in order to save citizens from stray dogs.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office, said a press release issued here.

He said, in this context, poisons were provided to relevant veterinary doctors and assignments personnel have killed 35 to 40 stray dogs on daily basis.