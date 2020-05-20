UrduPoint.com
Over 350 Traffic Cops Deployed In Capital Markets

Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deployed 350 policemen in various markets of the Capital during ongoing last Ashra of Ramazan to control traffic related problems and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

"As many as 350 traffic policemen have been deployed at various markets to avoid parking congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last Ashra. Special deployment of traffic cops has been also made outside main mosques to avoid traffic rush," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said.

He was chairing a special meeting convened here on Wednesday, to review traffic arrangements in the city attended among others by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, all Deputy Superintends of Police and Inspectors of traffic police.

He said special deployment is being made at various points of the Capital before `Iftar' so as to avoid traffic mess. ITP personnel has been assigned extra duties in markets, shopping areas and worship places to maintain smooth flow of traffic and convenience to citizens, he said.

The SSP said ITP would deploy special mobile squads to control traffic at busy places. He said additional strength would be deployed at busy places for convenience of motorists and avoid rush in markets.

The SSP (Traffic) said Sector In-Charge would be responsible of any traffic mess in it's area and appealed citizens to inform police at 1915 or 051-9261992 -93 in case of any traffic related issue.

He said ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also keep informing citizens about traffic updates.

