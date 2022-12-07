Over 3,500 applications for Net-Metering pending in DISCOs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 3,521 applications for Net-Metering are currently pending in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

These applications were pending in various distribution companies including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Lahore Electric Supply Company, Multan Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company, Sukkur and Hyderabad Electric Supply companies and Peshawar Electric Supply Company.

According to official of Power Division, all net metering applications are being facilitated as per National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA's) regulations and Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) guidelines which are already included in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of DISCOs.

Power Division has also issued instructions to all DISCOs for timely processing of Net-Metering applications.

Net metering connections are installed within the specified time period and no such delays or hurdles are created by DISCO.

A dedicated team of Market Implementation & Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD)/ concerned Superintending Engineer are closely monitoring the whole process of net metering connections in all DISCOs for timely execution.

He said in order to facilitate consumers, DISCOs have allowed for self-purchase of Bi-Directional energy meters for net metering from approved manufactures.

