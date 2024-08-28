Over 3500 Mineral Reserves Geo-tagged Through PITB's App
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) As many as 3,500 mineral reserves have so far been geo-tagged, under the Chief Inspectorate
of Mines App developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Department
of Mines and Minerals Punjab.
Additionally, 1,427 inspections were conducted by 14 inspectors across seven different regions.
This was disclosed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal
Yousaf, here on Wednesday.
Following the directives of Mines and Minerals Secretary Babar Aman Babar, the PITB has enabled
the Department of Mines and Minerals to digitize all mining sites and conduct paperless inspections
via mobile phones.
The system also facilitates tracking of the availability of emergency rescue
equipment at mining sites.
In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf commented, “The system not only simplifies and
digitizes mining operations but also allows for online monitoring of violations of mining regulations.
Moreover, the app provides a prompt reporting mechanism for accidents.”
This initiative is set to enhance efficiency and transparency in the mining sector while promoting
a safer and more regulated mining environment.
