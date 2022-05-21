Over 3,500 patients receive medical care in Pirkoh: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 3,500 patients have been provided medical care to cholera-hit population of Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti where relief efforts were in full swing to provide maximum relief to the local masses

As many as 63 water bowsers have been employed to provide clean drinking water to population of 54 villages, Killis and colonies, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The pumping of water from functional ponds has commenced after chlorination that would further facilitate relief efforts.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) officials also visited the affected areas and witnessed the relief efforts, it added.