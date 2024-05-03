Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Ombudsman Punjab, Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan said that 35202 complaints were handled during the year 2023 whereas the number of complaints handled is greater than that of previous years' along with financial relief of Rs 22.504 billion.

He said that the 26229 kanals of public and private land worth Rs.15.834 billion were recovered while the total value of the financial relief received by the complainants was Rs.6.669 billion rupees.

The ombudsman said this while addressing an event regarding the annual report of the Office of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab 2023, which held here on Friday. He presented a comparative review of the annual report and presented data related to the performance of his department, especially in redressal of complaints related to the Police, Local Government and Education departments.

He highlighted that an improved data driven result of increased number of resolved complaints was a proof of the growing confidence of the public in the office of the Ombudsman Punjab. The ombudsman while giving details informed that in the year 2023, 7212 complaints were received against police, 5980 local government, 5678 revenue, 2531 Primary and secondary health care, 1961 school education and 1563 complaints were received against district administration.

On the orders of the Ombudsman Office, 119 complainants have also been provided jobs in government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants, he informed.

Ombudsman Punjab also briefed the participants on the details of disposal of government land worth billions of rupees. As a result of the public awareness campaign during my tenure, record complaints increased and these complaints were redressed within 45 to 60 days. He said adding that the resolution ratios of these complaints remained 100 percent while the implementation of complaints remained up to 95% which is an exemplary measure, he said.

The audience appreciated the unique and high performance of Ombudsman Punjab and thanked him for the organized event.

The event was attended by prominent intellectuals, educationists, media reps, columnists and analysts.