Over 35,000 Vehicles Entered In Murree During Weekend

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Over 35,000 vehicles entered in Murree during weekend

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Sunday said that more than 35,000 vehicles entered Murree in three days during the weekend.

According to the CTP spokesperson, CTO Rawalpindi said that despite the extraordinary rush was witnessed during the weekend in Murree.

He appreciated the efforts of traffic officials for providing the best traffic facilities to the tourists, in view of the convenience of tourists, additional traffic police officers were deployed on all important highways, lifters and beat in-charges were also kept on constant patrolling to enforce the violation of no parking.

A special desk and helpline had also been set up for the convenience of tourists, he added.

