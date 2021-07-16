UrduPoint.com
Over 350,000 People Being Vaccinated On Daily Basis: Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Over 350,000 people being vaccinated on daily basis: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that over 350,000 people were being vaccinated per day and a motivational campaign had been launched to convince the citizens for early vaccination to protect their lives.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that million of anti-corona vaccine doses available with health department which were also very effective against delta variant.

She said that by the end of this year, around 80 million population would be vaccinated across the country, adding now the Punjab was in leading position in vaccination as compare to other provinces.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that around 80% of government employees had been vaccinated against Covid -19 so far and delta variant was too much dangerous as compare to other viruses as it spread very fast .

She said that delta virus had diagnosed in various patients in the recent pathology tests, adding that it was spreading very quickly due to non implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

To a question, she said that vaccination centers had been established at public places including markets, cattle markets, bus stops and bazars.

The minister said that over 37% people had been vaccinated in Lahore adding that the government was making plan to prevent the virus spike on Eid-ul-Azha.

Yasmin underlined that millions doses of vaccine was available in the country.

She requested the people to take the situation seriously and vaccinate themselves against the pandemic as soon as possible.

The government was taking concrete steps against the virus to protect the masses, she added.

