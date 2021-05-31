UrduPoint.com
Over 3500kg Plastic Bags Confiscated, Rs 3 Mln Fines Imposed In Islamabad: Amin

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:16 PM

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fines imposed in Islamabad: Amin

Pakistan joined the league of plastic free nations after making its federal capital free from single use polythene or plastic bags and banning plastic bags since August 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan joined the league of plastic free nations after making its Federal capital free from single use polythene or plastic bags and banning plastic bags since August 14, 2019.

Ministry of Climate Change, the lead agency for implementing plastic bags ban has confiscated around 3500 kilogrammes of single use plastic bags from various individuals, vendors, shopkeepers and outlets flouting the ban and also imposed fines of Rs 3 million through strict enforcement, told APP Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Amin said the ban was imposed after revising a statutory regulatory order (SRO) of 2016 with further amendments to completely ban oxo-biodegradable bags and allowing completely degradable starch bags, reusable cotton and fabric bags that were environment friendly.

He said the ban was necessary as plastic bags were equally detrimental for human health, wildlife, ecology and biodiversity and the main source of urban flooding in cities like Karachi.

According to a research, he said in 2050 if the use of plastic bags continued to rise at the same pace then there would be more plastic bags floating in the oceans than marine life.

Amin added that since 1992, the annual production of plastic bags had increased magnanimously as 55 billion plastic bags were produced annually across the country with 15 percent increase in production per year.

He said nations like Kenya had completely banned plastics who faced the worst violence in the shape of civil war.

The SAPM told that a joint team of the Ministry, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration was responsible for ensuring compliance of the ban.

He said no complacency was allowed whereas due to Covid outbreak, increasing disease spread and lockdowns; the enforcement drive faced a halt whereas the teams had geared up again to ensure complete imementation on the ban.

Amin keenly underscored that a massive stakeholder dialogue with academia, business fraternity, plastic bags manufacturers, recycling associations at the country was held to devise a phase wise ban on plastic bags to avoid unemployment and loss of business.

He added that it became an opportunity for impoverished women and transgender women to earn decent livelihood by making fabric or cotton bags and sell it out in a respectable banner instead of begging.

He said the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab were also replicating the ban on plastic bags which would be implemented soon after proper legislation and implementation of mechanisms.

