Over 3.51m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3.51 million (3,512,309) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday 2,498,823 citizens had been given the first dose while 960,796 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,793 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,897 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 377,677 first doses and 251,784 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.