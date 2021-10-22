UrduPoint.com

Over 3.54m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Over 3.54m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.54 million (3,541,332) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 2,515,057 citizens had been given the first dose while 973,545 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 29,797 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,933 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 355,028 first doses and 236,686 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

Timings of these vaccination centers were 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

