Over 3.57m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.57 million (3,578,147) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday 2,535,002 citizens had been given the first dose while 990,379 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 29,799 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,967 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 327,102 first doses and 218,068 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.