Over 35pc crime rate declines in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Multan police have reported a significant reduction in crime, with a 35 per cent decline in 2024 and a continued 30pc decrease in the first four months of 2025.

The district achieved a safety index of 61.62, making it one of the safest cities in Punjab—ranking ahead of Lahore (63.18) and significantly safer than Gujranwala (85.30), where lower scores reflect better security.

According to the Multan Police's annual performance report, over 1.26 million vehicles and 2.2 million individuals were screened in 2024 through the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) and E-Police Posts. In early 2025, an additional 635,610 vehicles and 1.14 million people were checked.

Police recovered 3,629 stolen vehicles in 2024 and 1,568 more in 2025. A total of 3,750 proclaimed offenders were arrested last year, followed by 865 arrests so far this year. Financial recoveries stood at Rs 1.02 billion in 2024 and Rs 177.3 million in 2025.

Progress was also made in tackling violent crime. In 2024, 41 blind murder cases were solved with 90 arrests, and five more were resolved in 2025, leading to nine arrests. In total, 131 murder cases resulted in 295 arrests last year, with 24 more cases and 42 arrests this year.

Sexual violence and child abuse cases showed notable declines. Rape cases dropped from 219 (239 arrests) to 66 (45 arrests), and child abuse cases fell from 163 (180 arrests) to 37 (22 arrests).

In anti-narcotics operations, 51kg of heroin, 30kg of crystal meth, and 130,000 liquor bottles were seized in 2024. This year, 68kg of heroin, 30kg of meth, and 41,354 liquor bottles have been confiscated.

Crackdowns on organized crime led to the dismantling of 338 gangs in 2024 (914 arrests) and 125 gangs in 2025 (299 arrests), with recoveries worth Rs 481.7 million and Rs 83.84 million, respectively.

The police also seized a large cache of illegal weapons, including 20 Kalashnikovs, 1,180 pistols, and 2,812 rifles over the two years. Emergency response times in rural areas improved to 6–7 minutes in 2025 from 7–8 minutes in 2024. However, urban response times increased from 4–5 minutes to 8–10 minutes.

In 2024, there were 225 convictions in serious crime cases and over 3,000 overall. Additionally, more than 2,000 drug addicts received treatment under a rehabilitation initiative launched with the Youth Crime Development Organisation.