Over 36 kanal government’s land retrieved

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The district administration retrieved 36 kanal 17 marla Land from illegal occupants at Village Gishkori and Dhohra Sohlan at Tehsil Paroa.

According to the district administration, the action was taken after receiving complaints on the directions of the deputy commissioner under the supervision of assistant commissioner DIKhan.

Assistant Commissioner Paroa Shah Behram alongwith revenue field staff carried out special anti-encroachment operation and vacated provincial government land measuring 36 Kanal and 17 marlas-,a combine graveyard of the village Gishkori and Dhohra Sohlan situated in Mouza Colonel Sher Khan Tehsil Paroa.

The local people expressed satisfaction and lauded the efforts of district administration DIKhan.

