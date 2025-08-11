Over 3,600 Minority Cases Resolved, 750 FIRs Registered: PSCA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Over 4,000 cases related to the minority community have been received by the Virtual Center for Minorities since its establishment under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), out of which more than 3,600 cases have been promptly resolved and over 750 FIRs registered to ensure justice.
In a statement marking National Minorities Day, the spokesperson for PSCA said the centre was launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with the aim of protecting minority rights and addressing their concerns effectively.
The virtual centre operates through the PSCA’s emergency helpline 15. Minority citizens can press 5 after calling 15 to directly connect with the centre, where specially trained Christian officers handle complaints on a priority basis.
“The PSCA remains fully committed to providing a secure and inclusive environment for all minority communities across Punjab,” the spokesperson added.
Citizens from minority backgrounds have been encouraged to utilise the dedicated service for immediate police assistance and resolution of grievances.
