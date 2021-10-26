UrduPoint.com

Over 3.61m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

Over 3.61m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 3,618,526 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3,618,526 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 2,555,973 citizens were injected first dose while 1,009,395 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 30,162 health workers were also given first dose while 22,996 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 310,424 first doses and 206,949 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Govt taking effective steps to contain coronavirus ..

Govt taking effective steps to contain coronavirus: Minister

2 minutes ago
 South Africa down West Indies in T20 World Cup aft ..

South Africa down West Indies in T20 World Cup after De Kock refuses to take kne ..

2 minutes ago
 37,596 COVID-19 patients recovered in RWP

37,596 COVID-19 patients recovered in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Five-days training workshop of Shelter home staff ..

Five-days training workshop of Shelter home staff kicks off

6 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on Paris, Berlin to Assess Kiev's Thr ..

Russia Calls on Paris, Berlin to Assess Kiev's Threats to Moscow - Foreign Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 South Punjab can be tourism hub due to rich cultur ..

South Punjab can be tourism hub due to rich cultural heritage: Saqib Zafar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.