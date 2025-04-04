Open Menu

Over 365,000 People Visited Parks During Eid Days: PHA

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Over 365,000 people visited parks during Eid days: PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) said on Friday that over 365,000 people visited different parks of the city during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

According to a report, issued by the divisional administration on Friday, more than 365,000 people visited the parks managed by the PHA Multan during the three-day Eid celebrations. On the first day of Eid, 76,550 visitors were recorded, followed by 136,878 on the second day and a peak of 151,850 on the third day.

Director General PHA Kareem Bakhsh stated that exceptional facilities were provided in the parks during Eid.

The authority ensured top-notch landscaping, cleanliness and maintenance throughout the holiday period. He said that security guards and gardeners performed their duties with dedication, while PHA officers remained actively engaged to ensure a pleasant experience for the visitors.

The DG PHA lauded the efforts of all employees, emphasizing that this success was a result of excellent teamwork. He said that families thoroughly enjoyed the swings and recreational activities in the parks.

He reaffirmed PHA Multan’s commitment to continue offering high-quality facilities to the citizens in the future.

Recent Stories

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

25 minutes ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

33 minutes ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

41 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

3 hours ago
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

3 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

3 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

4 hours ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan