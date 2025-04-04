Over 365,000 people visited parks during Eid days: PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) said on Friday that over 365,000 people visited different parks of the city during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

According to a report, issued by the divisional administration on Friday, more than 365,000 people visited the parks managed by the PHA Multan during the three-day Eid celebrations. On the first day of Eid, 76,550 visitors were recorded, followed by 136,878 on the second day and a peak of 151,850 on the third day.

Director General PHA Kareem Bakhsh stated that exceptional facilities were provided in the parks during Eid.

The authority ensured top-notch landscaping, cleanliness and maintenance throughout the holiday period. He said that security guards and gardeners performed their duties with dedication, while PHA officers remained actively engaged to ensure a pleasant experience for the visitors.

The DG PHA lauded the efforts of all employees, emphasizing that this success was a result of excellent teamwork. He said that families thoroughly enjoyed the swings and recreational activities in the parks.

He reaffirmed PHA Multan’s commitment to continue offering high-quality facilities to the citizens in the future.