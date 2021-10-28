Over 3.67m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.67 million people (3,670,191) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.67 million people (3,670,191) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday 2,581,696 citizens were injected first dose while 1,035,227 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 30,185 health workers were also given first dose while 23,083 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 308,721 first doses and 205,814 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.