Over 37 profiteers held, 17 booked in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration fined Rs 1.36 million in total alongside held number of profiteers for overcharging customers, violating price control lists fixed by the government, during various raids conducted on markets and bazaars in a week.

In a statement issued here, Wednesday, the Commissioner, Dr. Irshad Ahmad said about 17 First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged followed by Rs. 1,363,9502 fine imposed upon violators on the spot.

The statement said that the commissioner also inspected the performance of price control magistrates and visited the Gulshan Market situated at New Multan. He was accompanied by other official, Khawja Umair to ensure commodities' sale happening on prescribed rates.

The price magistrate sealed a shop with fine worth Rs. 20,000 imposed on the occasion after finding out that extra money was being charged from customers as compared to official rates mentioned for selling goods to customers.

The commissioner issued 'directions ' to price magistrates for improving performance and ordered them to seal shops which didn't follow official price list while doing business at their respective locations.

He said on the occasion they were determined to provide relief to masses through adopting best possible measures with committing accountability in markets which fell in their domain.