Over 370 BWMC Workers Deployed At Flood Relief Camps In Bahawalpur Division: CEO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar visited flood relief camps set up in Baqirpur, Basti Sahlan, Jhok Shera, and Mari Qasim.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that in view of the flood situation in River Sutlej, BWMC workers have been assigned special duties at district government relief camps. These duties include ensuring proper sanitation facilities, assisting with the relocation of people and their belongings in case of emergency, and supporting overall camp operations. He added that BWMC employees across the division are standing shoulder to shoulder with flood-affected citizens and will continue to fully cooperate with the Punjab government and all three district administrations.
He informed that 132 BWMC workers have been deployed at 29 relief camps in Bahawalpur district, 136 workers at 17 camps in Bahawalnagar, and 107 workers at 36 camps in Rahim Yar Khan. BWMC teams are actively engaged in waste removal, maintaining a clean environment, and assisting with relief activities. They are also prepared to provide an immediate response in case of any emergency.
