Over 3700 educational institutions to be reopened for all classes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 3700 educational institutions including schools, colleges and medical colleges in the provincial capital will resume classes under strict adherence to the COVID-19 SOPs from Monday.

The schools and colleges under public and private sector are being opened following the decision made by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Higher education Department (HED) and District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore with 50 percent presence of students.

The management of all educational institutions had been directed by the government to ensure strict implementation of SOPs to safeguard the students, staff and teachers from COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer of the DEA Lahore Pervez Akhtar told APP that partial educational activities for students of grade 9 to 12 were already allowed last week. Over 3000 registered private secondary and higher secondary schools including academies will welcome the students of all grades on alternate day basis from Monday, he maintained.

The CEO told that total 442 institutions of public sector including 413 high schools and 29 higher secondary schools would resume all classes with 50 percent presence.

To a question, he replied that following the instructions by the Punjab government, strict adherence to SOPs was being ensured in these institutions.

He said that the management of institutions was instructed to monitor temperature, check face masks and maintain social distancing to avoid any outbreak of the virus.

The CEO said that monitoring teams would be set up to visit the schools to inspect the implementation on SOPs. To another question, he said that vaccination of teachers and staff of institutions was almost completed.

Well placed sources in HED Punjab told APP that zero tolerance policy was adopted against violations and no one from the students, teachers and staff of colleges would be allowed to enter the premises without checking temperature and mask.

It may be mention here that after a long break, educational activities are started in more than 60 colleges in public sector besides over 100 colleges , academies and coaching centers under private sector.

Meanwhile, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department also issued notification to the medical universities, colleges and nursing institutes to resume classes under strict implementation on SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab University will decide about reopening of on campus classes and a meeting has been convened on Monday.