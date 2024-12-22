Over 3,700 Trained At Capital Police College Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Capital Police College Islamabad has successfully trained more than 3,700 police officers and officials this year through departmental courses and workshops aimed at enhancing professional skills and promoting public safety.
A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the Capital Police College Islamabad regularly holds departmental promotion courses and practical workshops to enhance the capabilities of police officers and align them with modern requirements.
In this regard, 14 departmental promotion courses were organized during the ongoing year, in which 1,108 police officers received training according to international standards from senior police officers and experts.
These courses included advanced course, upper-class course, intermediate course, a lower course, a basic recruit course, a drill instructor course, and a VIP protection course.
Additionally, during this timeframe, 87 training workshops were also organized at the Capital Police College Islamabad, in which 2,610 police officers attended lectures and participated in practical workshops conducted by experts from various organizations to enhance their skills.
These workshops covered topics such as Basic and Modern Investigation, Pakistan Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, Crime Scene Investigation, Departmental Administrative Affairs, Police Order 2002, Interviews, Interrogation, Human and Refugee Rights, Gender-Based Violence, Crimes Against Women, Investigation of Fatal Accidents, Countering Terrorism Financing, Cyber Crime Investigation, etc.
Moreover, to train citizens, the Capital Police College also organized self-defence and weapon handling courses, where citizens were trained in weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, rappelling, obstacle crossing, horse riding, and archery.
The purpose of these training courses is to provide citizens with knowledge about weapons, their safe use, and how to defend themselves in emergencies.
Commandant Capital Police College, Shakir Hussain Dawar, said that these training courses and workshops aim to equip police officers with modern skills so they can perform their duties professionally.
Such training programs will continue to be organized in the future for the betterment of police officers' careers, he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
/778
Recent Stories
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets issued through Safe City cameras in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP announces formation of political, technical committees for peace2 minutes ago
-
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sambrial tehsil2 minutes ago
-
HIU resolves 99 murder Cases, arrests 229 suspects in 11 months2 minutes ago
-
AVLU arrests 131, recovers 392.7 mln3 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarabad transforms into a snow-kissed paradise this winter: Report12 minutes ago
-
Passenger coach caught fire near Kalar Kahar12 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15’ helpline ensures swift emergency response in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
DPO inquires after injured constable13 minutes ago
-
State land retrieved from land grabbers22 minutes ago
-
Minister, MPAs review sanitation in Sialkot23 minutes ago