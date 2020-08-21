UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 37,000 Domicile Certificate Issued In IIOJK' S Udhampur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Over 37,000 domicile certificate issued in IIOJK' s Udhampur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the district administration of Udhampur has issued over thirty seven thousand domicile certificates across the district so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as per the Assistant Commissioner, Viqar Giri, the certificates have been issued both through online and offline mode.

He added that the Revenue Department was working hard to reach out the people and provide domicile certificates at their doorstep.

He said the tehsildars concerned have also started to organize camps in remote areas to issue domicile certificates on the spot.

He said that daily progress was being monitored by the Deputy Commissioner The Domicile Certificate has been made a mandatory document in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the authorities after its special status was repealed in August, last year.

After the Modi-led fascist Indian government introduced the new domicile rules in the occupied territory that came into force in June this year, lacs of domicile certificates have so far been issued on fast-track basis across the territory.

Though it is not known how many out of these certificates have been issued to locals and how many to non-locals, however, it is widely believed that the majority of them are Hindus who don't belong to Kashmir. This is being done to change the Muslim-majority character of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Jammu Progress June August Media Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

12 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

12 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

12 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.