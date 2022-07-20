Over 37000 policemen to perform duties during LG election in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 37861 police officers and personnel will perform duty in the megalopolis during local bodies election on July 24th.

Briefing the media, regarding security arrangements for local government election in the city, at Karachi Police Office (KPO), Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho said out of total 37861, 5010 personnel will be deployed as Quick Response Force (QRF), 4438 personnel as anti-riot reserve at 24,968 polling stations.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 4996 polling stations, out of which 1246 have been declared as highly sensitive and 3750 as sensitive. 8 policemen would be deployed at highly sensitive polling stations and 4 personnel at sensitive polling stations while private security guards and other auxiliary personnel would also be deployed.

Karachi Police chief said about 1714 vehicles have been allocated for security duty, while 408 people in 154 vehicles will be on duty for the welfare of police personnel.

The media was informed that separate police teams had been deployed to ensure the safe delivery of election material (polling equipment) and special security arrangements had also been made at the offices of Election Commission DRO/RO.

Police will act as per law under the direction of the Presiding Officer to ensure peaceful polling process and control any law and order situation inside the polling station.

Prohibition on display of arms has been imposed under Section 144, and action will be taken according to law for violation.