Over 3.72m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.72 million people (3,729,130) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday 2,610,216 citizens were injected first dose while 1,064,734 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 31,044 health workers were also given first dose while 23,136 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 303,673 first doses and 202,448 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

