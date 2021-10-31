Over 3.77m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.77 million (3,773,057) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday 2,603,741 citizens were injected the first dose while 1,114,976 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 31,156 health workers were also given first dose while 23,184 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 268,477 first doses and 178,985 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.