UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 378 POs Arrested During 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Over 378 POs arrested during 2020

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Attock Police during the last year have arrested more than 300 proclaimed offenders, recovered drugs, illegal arms and cash in different attempts, said a spokesperson of Police on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, as many as 378 proclaimed offenders were arrested in which 130 wanted in heinous crimes and were placed at category A while 248 were placed at category B.

The spokesman said during crackdown launched against the drugs mafia, police registered as many as 818 cases in which recovered 42 kg heroin, 25 kg opium, 2 kg ice and 2580 bottles of liquor.

He said that Police busted 45 different gangs and nabbed their 132 members including robbers, thieves, dacoits, exorcists, motorcycle lifters and drugs smugglers.

He said that as many as 102 cases of gambling were registered during previous year in which a sum of Rs 70 million bet money was seized.

He said that district Police also recovered illegal arms which include 599 pistols, 74 Kalashnikovs, 78 rifles, 13 revolvers, 14 repeaters, and 19 daggers, 32108 rounds of different caliber, 44 motorbikes and Rs 120 million looted cash.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Attock Money Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

29 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.