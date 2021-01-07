Over 378 POs arrested during 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Attock Police during the last year have arrested more than 300 proclaimed offenders, recovered drugs, illegal arms and cash in different attempts, said a spokesperson of Police on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, as many as 378 proclaimed offenders were arrested in which 130 wanted in heinous crimes and were placed at category A while 248 were placed at category B.

The spokesman said during crackdown launched against the drugs mafia, police registered as many as 818 cases in which recovered 42 kg heroin, 25 kg opium, 2 kg ice and 2580 bottles of liquor.

He said that Police busted 45 different gangs and nabbed their 132 members including robbers, thieves, dacoits, exorcists, motorcycle lifters and drugs smugglers.

He said that as many as 102 cases of gambling were registered during previous year in which a sum of Rs 70 million bet money was seized.

He said that district Police also recovered illegal arms which include 599 pistols, 74 Kalashnikovs, 78 rifles, 13 revolvers, 14 repeaters, and 19 daggers, 32108 rounds of different caliber, 44 motorbikes and Rs 120 million looted cash.