Over 3.7m Cotton Bales Reached Factories Across Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 3.7 million or exactly 37,07693 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till November 1,2022, with a decrease of 40.74 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 3.5 million or 35,21,792 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over two million or 20,72,293 bales registering a decrease of 29.40 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 29,35,119 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.6 million or 16,35,400 bales registering decrease of 50.77 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 33,21,900 bales.

Textile mills bought 30,36,129 bales while exporters purchased 4900 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 7,95,447 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 3,75,048 bales.

Total 609 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 6,66,664 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

