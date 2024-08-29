Over 3.7m Traffic Violators Caught In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police issued over 3.7 million challan tickets to citizens for traffic law violations in the provincial capital in eight months, with motorcyclists being the most frequent offenders.
This year alone, more than 1.24 million individuals were penalised for violating lane and stop line rules. Additionally, 352,488 vehicles were targeted for driving without a licence.
The crackdown also saw 249,000 motorcyclists issued challan tickets for riding without a helmet. Moreover, 50,406 vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws were penalised for underage driving. In an effort to curb pollution, 17,255 vehicles emitting dangerous levels of smoke were impounded at various police stations. The authorities also seized 166,000 vehicles for operating without number-plates or with applied-for registration.
A total of 29,000 vehicles faced action for driving against one-way traffic rules, while 93,277 vehicles were penalised for obstructing the flow of traffic.
Furthermore, 36,000 vehicles were fined for running red lights, and 21,000 for not wearing seat belts. The use of mobile phones while driving led to action against 45,643 vehicles, while dangerous driving accounted for penalties against 63,975 vehicles.
According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Ammara Athar, fines for violations such as driving without a helmet, one-way traffic breaches, wrong parking, excessive smoke emissions, and driving without a licence stand at Rs. 2,000.
The CTO Lahore emphasised that the purpose of the actions was to ensure supremacy of the traffic laws and maintain an organised flow of traffic. "The aim of issuing challans is not to generate revenue but to correct the behaviour of citizens," stated Ammara Athar, CTO Lahore.
