Open Menu

Over 3.7m Traffic Violators Caught In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Over 3.7m traffic violators caught in 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police issued over 3.7 million challan tickets to citizens for traffic law violations in the provincial capital in eight months, with motorcyclists being the most frequent offenders.

This year alone, more than 1.24 million individuals were penalised for violating lane and stop line rules. Additionally, 352,488 vehicles were targeted for driving without a licence.

The crackdown also saw 249,000 motorcyclists issued challan tickets for riding without a helmet. Moreover, 50,406 vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws were penalised for underage driving. In an effort to curb pollution, 17,255 vehicles emitting dangerous levels of smoke were impounded at various police stations. The authorities also seized 166,000 vehicles for operating without number-plates or with applied-for registration.

A total of 29,000 vehicles faced action for driving against one-way traffic rules, while 93,277 vehicles were penalised for obstructing the flow of traffic.

Furthermore, 36,000 vehicles were fined for running red lights, and 21,000 for not wearing seat belts. The use of mobile phones while driving led to action against 45,643 vehicles, while dangerous driving accounted for penalties against 63,975 vehicles.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Ammara Athar, fines for violations such as driving without a helmet, one-way traffic breaches, wrong parking, excessive smoke emissions, and driving without a licence stand at Rs. 2,000.

The CTO Lahore emphasised that the purpose of the actions was to ensure supremacy of the traffic laws and maintain an organised flow of traffic. "The aim of issuing challans is not to generate revenue but to correct the behaviour of citizens," stated Ammara Athar, CTO Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Vehicles Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

10 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan