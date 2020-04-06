UrduPoint.com
Over 3800 Ventilators Available In Country: Chairman NDMA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:16 PM

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Monday said over 3800 ventilators are available in the country and 2000 more will be imported from China

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Monday said over 3800 ventilators are available in the country and 2000 more will be imported from China.

Briefing Parliamentary Committee here, he said 500 will reach Pakistan on Thursday, while 29,000 protective kits for doctors and paramedics had been provided to provinces.

He said that about 137 hospitals, had exclusively been dedicated for the patients of Coronavirus. He said 22 laboratories are working across the country.

