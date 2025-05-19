over 38,000 drivers fined for illegal parking in Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 38,000 drivers for illegal parking during the ongoing year as part of a campaign to maintain traffic flow, improve the integrated traffic system, and ensure strict adherence to traffic laws.

An official told APP on Monday that indiscriminate action was taken against violators involved in illegal parking, and several vehicles were impounded at various police stations for occupying footpath areas and causing obstructions.

He said a special squad has also been formed to crack down on illegal parking in shopping malls, markets, and commercial centers across the city to ensure road discipline.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider issued special instructions to all zonal DSPs, emphasizing strict enforcement of traffic laws to reduce violations and ensure a smoother traffic system.

CTO Zeeshan directed that actions against those obstructing traffic flow must be made more stringent and effective, and that parking will only be allowed in designated areas.

CTO Zeeshan said violators in no-parking zones will not be given any leniency, and encroachments on footpaths will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CTO said pedestrians have the right to use footpaths without hindrance, and visitors to commercial centers will be provided with all possible facilities.

Zeeshan said citizens were urged to cooperate with the police by following traffic laws to help ensure the smooth operation of the city's traffic system.

