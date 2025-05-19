Open Menu

Over 38,000 Drivers Fined For Illegal Parking In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

over 38,000 drivers fined for illegal parking in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 38,000 drivers for illegal parking during the ongoing year as part of a campaign to maintain traffic flow, improve the integrated traffic system, and ensure strict adherence to traffic laws.

An official told APP on Monday that indiscriminate action was taken against violators involved in illegal parking, and several vehicles were impounded at various police stations for occupying footpath areas and causing obstructions.

He said a special squad has also been formed to crack down on illegal parking in shopping malls, markets, and commercial centers across the city to ensure road discipline.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider issued special instructions to all zonal DSPs, emphasizing strict enforcement of traffic laws to reduce violations and ensure a smoother traffic system.

CTO Zeeshan directed that actions against those obstructing traffic flow must be made more stringent and effective, and that parking will only be allowed in designated areas.

CTO Zeeshan said violators in no-parking zones will not be given any leniency, and encroachments on footpaths will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CTO said pedestrians have the right to use footpaths without hindrance, and visitors to commercial centers will be provided with all possible facilities.

Zeeshan said citizens were urged to cooperate with the police by following traffic laws to help ensure the smooth operation of the city's traffic system.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan