Over 3.82 mln people benefit from Shelter homes

Around 3,811,900 passengers and homeless people have so far benefitted from Panahgahs (Shelter Homes) established across the country by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provide solicit to the marginalised people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 3,811,900 passengers and homeless people have so far benefitted from Panahgahs (Shelter Homes) established across the country by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provide solicit to the marginalised people.

The shelter homes were providing nutritious food and night stay in neat and clean settings, said an official of PBM.

Around 3,606,819 people were served meals, while 2,050,81 availed night stay facility in Panahgahs, he said.

The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had stepped up efforts to transform shelter homes (Panagahs) into winter friendly entities with the advent of winter season aimed at ensuring safe and warm environment for its dwellers.

Efforts for providing multiple facilities like room heating, warm water, quilts and others to the daily wage earners and needy were underway, he informed.

Right now, around five shelter homes were functioning in Federal capital including seven each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, five in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan under PBM, he said.

PBM was planning to expand the network of its shelter homes to accommodate optimum number of deserving people, he added.

The initiative was receiving tremendous response as the people from all over the world were providing donations to shelter homes, he informed.

There were various dedicated places and a large number of Langar Khanas (food centers) across the country, where the poor including women, daily wagers and senior citizens were being offered free meal two times a day and night stay.

/395