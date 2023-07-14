Over 383,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 383,275 pilgrims of different nationalities arrived in Madinah yesterday, after performing Hajj rituals. They came by air and land ports and Haramain high-speed train, SPA reported on Friday.

The Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, said in its statistics report that the total number of pilgrims for Thursday amounted to 22383, adding that the number of pilgrims departing to their countries reached 227,989. In comparison, the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah through Thursday reached 155,252 of different nationalities.

The housing occupancy rate in Madinah was 51 percent, and 2177 pilgrims benefited from the medical services they received therein through Thursday.